LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges over a military health insurance kickback scheme that generated more than $10 million in fraudulent prescriptions.

Cody Hiland, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said Wednesday that 41-year-old Jennifer Sorenson of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute. Sorenson faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

