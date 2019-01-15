Most Japanese military officials won’t name the potential adversary that has spurred rapid Japanese modernization across its ground, maritime and air Self Defense Forces, in a nod to sensitive diplomatic relations.

But it’s not Russia that has spurred Japan’s recent commitment to purchase up to 147 F-35s, or moved Japan to produce the country’s first aircraft carrier since World War II. It’s not North Korea that’s caused Japan to rapidly train, for the first time ever, an amphibious assault brigade to seize or retake the Senkaku Islands to its southwest if they have to.

It’s China. But among many U.S. and Japanese military officials in Japan, it’s “a competitor,” or “that country.”

“We have some weakness to defending Japan, especially on the south west islands," Maj. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, commander that Amphibious Raid Deployment Brigade, said. “So that’s why our self defense force is now trying to set up a strong posture toward that country."

New defense intelligence assessment warns China nears critical military milestone The new assessment from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency warns that China may soon be comfortable making a move on Taiwan.

Japan’s rapidly developing amphibious rapid deployment brigade has 2,100 troops now and is on track to have more than 3,000 trained by March, Aoki told Military Times during a December visit to Okinawa.

The surge comes amid an intensifying internal discussion in Japan on what types of capabilities are allowed under Japan’s constitution, which allows for a defensive role only and forbids troops from engaging in any warfighting. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the ruling KDP party have pushed for a rewrite of that specific Article 9 clause. But Japan’s constitution has never been amended, and political analysts who spoke with Military Times and other visiting reporters in Japan through a trip sponsored by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA said it was unlikely Abe would risk the political capital on an Article 9 vote in the near future.

Instead, in some respects, Japan’s military is moving ahead — constitutional revision or not. From some military officials' point of view, the changes are still about the defense of Japan and its interests in the Pacific, even if that means it is also about becoming a more expeditionary force that also looks out for its allies.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter:

Members of the Japan's new Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade and U.S. forces are recognized at the end of the Yama Sakura 75 exercise. There are 2,100 Japanese forces in the new brigade, with 3,000 expected by March. (Tara Copp/Military Times)

On board the Izumo, Japan’s three-year-old helicopter destroyer that will be converted to carry F-35Bs, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces briefed reporters on their expanding role, which calls not just for a regional presence in the East and South China Seas, but also for a regular presence off the coast of Djibouti. where China established a military base in 2017.

“We will never accept a compromise with any attempt to prevent us from keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open,” said Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces deputy director of plans and programs, Capt. Toshiyuki Hirata, without naming China specifically.

Other Japanese officials are more direct.

“Actually this trigger ... to be straight out [is] China. The expansion of the China. I think it’s clear," said Keitaro Ohno, parliamentary vice minister for defense for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. “There is no need for us to operate such kind by aircraft carrier if we don’t have to respond to China in the Pacific Ocean.”

Those Japanese officials emphasized that they do not seek conflict with China, and some pointed to a recent warming of diplomatic relations between the two countries after the U.S. launched a trade war with China. But Japan’s Self Defense Forces are still responding to a rising number of Chinese military aircraft incursions, regular and expanded reach of Chinese warships, including submarines, and other activities that are irritants, such as the regular presence of Chinese civilian fishing craft lingering by the Senkakus.

Japanese defense officials call them “little green fishermen.”

“It’s just ... face to face that we are smiling, but under the table that we are some sort of, like, kicking each other,” Ohno said.

On Tuesday, the Defense Intelligence Agency released a new assessment of China’s military power and concluded that the sheer numbers of advanced ships, forces, aircraft, satellites and missiles China has fielded over the last 15 years has increased the risk it will engage in a regional conflict. However, it’s likelier that conflict would arise with Taiwan, not Japan.

“It’s obviously a different situation [than Taiwan] because Japan ... has a significant capability to defend their territory,” a defense intelligence official said as he briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

“I think ... neither side has an interest or an intention to escalate the conflict at this point, although there’s a lot of air and naval activity on a small confined space, so there’s always potential for something.”

In response to the increased activity by Chinese aircraft, Japan moved a second squadron to the military side of Naha Airport to be able to more rapidly sortie against aircraft incursions over Japan’s Air Defense Identification Zone. In 2016, Japanese fighters sortied 1,168 times — 70 percent of those were against Chinese jets. The numbers for 2017 and 2018 fell a bit, but were an “unbelievable climb” from just a few years before, said U.S. Forces Japan commander Air Force Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez.

You can see the activity in person on Okinawa, where Japanese fighters take regular flight and have the primary responsibility for conducting intercepts in the South China Sea and East China Sea, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Case Cunningham, who commands the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base.