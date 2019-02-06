Want to help recognize an exceptional Coast Guardsman?

The Military Times is accepting nominations for this year’s annual Service Member of the Year award.

Nominating a friend or colleague is easy — just fill out this short form here and tell us, in your own words, why you’re recommending this coastie.

It’ll be the 19th year for this award, which recognizes one individual from each of the services who has gone above and beyond the call of duty at work or out in their community.

The honorees and their guests will be invited to join us for the annual awards event in Washington this summer.

But we can’t do it without help from our readers, who know better than anyone who deserves to be honored and recognized.

Please take a few minutes and submit a recommendation.

You can read the extraordinary stories of past winners here.