A man described as a foreign national was arrested Tuesday for trying to enter Fort Bragg with sketchy identification.

Nouran Ahmad Shiba Sueidan couldn’t provide a good reason for why he should be allowed to enter Fort Bragg except that he needed to “take a tour of the Special Operations facility to identify if it was worth his time,’” according to an affidavit written by an investigator with Fort Bragg’s Military Police Investigations and Provost Marshal Office, obtained by The Fayetteville Observer.

The incident raised enough suspicion to cause Fort Bragg’s All American gate to close for several hours Tuesday while Sueidan was detained for questioning, The Observer reported.

According to the affidavit, Sueidan pulled up to Fort Bragg at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday asking to be admitted to the facility. When asked for identification, he refused to comply and insisted that he should be allowed onto the base.

Sueidan was eventually asked to go sort his request out at Fort Bragg’s visitor’s center. While there, he gave authorities multiple forms of expired identification, including his vehicle registration, a Jordanian passport and a Texas driver’s license.

According to the investigator’s report, Sueidan began to grow upset after being told he did not have permission to enter Fort Bragg and maintained he was just there to tour the base’s “special operations facility.” He was detained, and the investigator wrote that he resisted being handcuffed.

The report also indicated that Sueidan seemed distressed about the time, saying at one point that “at (noon), we will be happy, at (noon) the weather will change.”

His car was inspected by a law-enforcement dog, who the affidavit said exhibited a “change in behavior” that might mean the car contained explosive material. A subsequent search of the car confirmed that he was not driving with any explosives.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief

Sueidan is now in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which lodged a detainer against him, according to a spokesman.