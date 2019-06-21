Ever want to own your own WWI battleship?
Well know you can, via a sale on eBay
But just one catch.
The ships are at the bottom of the sea.
Four German battleships that sunk in Scapa Flow near the Orkney Islands of Scotland are for sale for a total asking price of more than $1 million, according to Scotland’s national newspaper, The Scotsman. Diving contractor Thomas Clark, 70, first purchased the German High Seas Fleet vessels in 1981, but is ready for another to own them.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to own and dive on these iconic vessels and I regret I have not managed to do more with them during the period of my ownership,” Clark said, according to the Scotsman. "I look forward to passing them on to the new owner and hope they get the opportunity to realize their aspirations for the vessels.”
The Naval wreck is comprised of the Markgraf, Karlsruhe, Konig, and Kronprinz Wilhelm. The vessels, along with 48 other German battleships, were sunk by the Germans 100 years ago on Friday in 1919, amid concern that the allied powers would seize the ships.
Although most of the ships were recovered from the sea and scrapped, the four vessels for sale on eBay and three others were not lifted and are scheduled monuments where divers can view them.
Drew Crawford, Clark’s agent, said they’ve been “pleasantly surprised” the amount of interest the ships have attracted.
"We anticipated that there’s a very small number of people that would be interested in such a purchase, and would have the funds for such a purchase. And that it was necessary to cast the net as wide as possible,” Crawford said, the BBC reports.
"We've had a lot of interest. A lot of people from overseas have been in contact,” he said. “We've been pleasantly surprised at the number of people who've been in touch, and the interest that we've had to date."
The ships will remain under eBay’s “Buy it Now” option until June 26. Afterwards, the vessels will be up for auction on eBay.
