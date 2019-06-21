Ever want to own your own WWI battleship?

Well know you can, via a sale on eBay

But just one catch.

The ships are at the bottom of the sea.

Four German battleships that sunk in Scapa Flow near the Orkney Islands of Scotland are for sale for a total asking price of more than $1 million, according to Scotland’s national newspaper, The Scotsman. Diving contractor Thomas Clark, 70, first purchased the German High Seas Fleet vessels in 1981, but is ready for another to own them.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to own and dive on these iconic vessels and I regret I have not managed to do more with them during the period of my ownership,” Clark said, according to the Scotsman. "I look forward to passing them on to the new owner and hope they get the opportunity to realize their aspirations for the vessels.”

The Naval wreck is comprised of the Markgraf, Karlsruhe, Konig, and Kronprinz Wilhelm. The vessels, along with 48 other German battleships, were sunk by the Germans 100 years ago on Friday in 1919, amid concern that the allied powers would seize the ships.