MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A volunteer for Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party committee has resigned after posting a tweet in which he suggested Marines are murderers.

The state DFL Party said Laine Scheuble resigned Friday.

Scheuble had been responding to a tweet by Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who congratulated his son for becoming a Marine. The Star Tribune reports that a Twitter user named Laine wrote: "Can't wait to hear about all the Iranian civilians he murdered."

The state DFL Party called Scheuble's tweet "reprehensible."

Scheuble did not return a Twitter message from the St. Paul Pioneer Press seeking comment.

According to the Pioneer Press, Scheuble is not a paid staffer for the party, but rather an active DFLer who was elected to the position of “director” last month in a convention of a subdivision of the DFL — the subdivision that encompasses the 6th Congressional District.

His twitter feed, as of Friday, included strong Democratic opinions, according to the Pioneer Press, including more than a few that used profanity.

DFL spokesman Brian Evans issued the following statement Friday:

“Congressional district directors are unpaid volunteers whose responsibility is sitting on their congressional district’s central committee, which work on supporting endorsed candidates and filling party vacancies between conventions in accordance with the state bylaws and constitution. It is the chairs and vice-chairs that lead their local organizing units, not local unit directors.

“At every social media training the DFL has hosted recently, we have repeatedly encouraged volunteers to maintain a respectful social media presence and stay focused on working to elect DFLers and improve the lives of Minnesotans everywhere. Social media training is an important and ongoing part of our communications training program and we will continue working to ensure DFL staff, activists, and volunteers comport themselves respectfully online.”

The Republican Party statement read, in part, ” … following a mere slap on the wrist to the DFL’s former spokesperson for saying the same, it seems other military hating Democrats feel emboldened to voice their opinions against our troops.”

