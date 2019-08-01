The Air Force sergeant traveling through the Baltimore Washington International Airport Thursday morning apparently didn’t get the memo.

Leave your rocket launch tubes on base.

As a result, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad, along with the Transportation Security Administration and the Maryland Transportation Authority, responded to BWI shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 to a report about a rocket launch tube found at the American Airlines baggage area.

The tube, brought back as a souvenir of service abroad, did not pose an explosive hazard and had been inspected by the military for safety, according to a release from the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Still, fire marshal officials said, “there is a slight chance that it could contain pressurized gas, and was therefore not allowed on the Sergeant’s connecting commercial flight,” according to the release.

The fire marshal’s bomb squad took possession of the launch tube until it can be safely returned to the owner.

The incident was first reported by the Capitol Gazette.

This is the second recovered launch tube military souvenir that the bomb squad has seized this week from BWI Airport.

On July 29, TSA personnel detected a rocket launcher in a checked bag. The man, who lives in Jacksonville, Texas, according to the TSA, said he was a service member bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir.

.@TSA officers at @BWI_Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead! pic.twitter.com/AQ4VBPtViG — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) July 29, 2019

The TSA said the rocket launch tube was “not a live device.” But it was handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal and the man was ultimately allowed to catch his flight home.

Officials urge travelers to think before they pack.