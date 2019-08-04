NEWARK, N.J. — An Afghan citizen who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military is facing human smuggling charges.

The U.S. attorney's office in Newark, New Jersey, announced an indictment Friday against Mujeeb Rahman Saify.

The 32-year-old served as an interpreter in Afghanistan. He was given a special immigrant visa and became a lawful U.S. resident in 2009. He has lived in Newark and New York.

The indictment alleges Saify and others took money and provided fraudulent documents to help smuggle two Afghans into the U.S., including a former interpreter who had been fired and barred from all U.S. military installations in Afghanistan.

Saify is charged with three smuggling-related counts and faces a maximum 10 years in prison if convicted.