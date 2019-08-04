A Fort Bliss soldier is being hailed as a hero after he helped evacuate children from a Texas shopping mall during a deadly mass shooting on Saturday.

Pvt. 1st Class Glendon Oakley Jr, an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 504th Composite Supply Company stationed at Fort Bliss, was among hundreds of customers at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso when a gunman opened fire.

At least 20 people were killed and 26 others wounded.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen described the attack to reporters as “a hate crime.” The suspected gunman is alive and in police custody.

In an interview with MSNBC, Oakley said he was shopping at a Foot Locker when a child ran into the store and reported the mass shooting. Seconds later, he heard gunfire. Oakley, who has a gun permit, drew his weapon and ran out of the store.

“I saw a whole bunch of kids running around without their parents … I tried to pick up as many as I could and bring them with me,” he told the news station.

“I’m in the military, so when I hear gunshots, I just think take cover. But I was so worried about those kids.”

Oakley’s story began circulating as news of the shooting spread, with many on social media calling for more coverage of his heroic actions in lieu of details of the shooter’s life.

Fort Bliss officials did not issue an official statement about Oakley’s actions, but did confirm his status in the Army. They also noted that he has received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

