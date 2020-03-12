First person on Lejeune has tested positive for coronavirus

A Marine Corps dependent on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, has initially tested positive for coronavirus, a Marine Corps official announced Thursday.

The dependent is currently receiving treatment for the virus while in quarantine with the rest of their family, a press release from Marine Corps Installations East said.

The patient came into contact with the virus outside of the Camp Lejeune area and has, along with their family been in home quarantine since before they showed any symptoms the press release said.

So far, the patient is the only member of the family to test positive for the virus.

Due to the preventive quarantine the patient and their family went into, officials said it is “very unlikely” they spread the potentially deadly virus to the rest of the Camp Lejeune community.

Earlier on Thursday, one Marine tested positive for coronavirus at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, while another is currently in quarantine and being evaluated for the disease, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

The spread of the virus has led to cancellations throughout the Marine Corps while the branch braces for the impact of the virus.

A multinational Arctic exercise was cancelled along with 75th anniversary reunion for survivors of the Battle of Iwo Jima in Japan and the Yuma airshow all in the hopes of delaying the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced significant restrictions on international travel for service members and their families, preventing them from traveling to nations with widespread transmission for the next 60 days, while President Donald Trump enacted a 30-day travel ban between the U.S. and Europe.