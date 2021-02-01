Flashpoints

Russian jet buzzes US warship in the Black Sea

1 hour ago
The destroyer Donald Cook is replenished by the oiler Laramie Friday as the two ships sail in the Black Sea. The U.S. warship, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, was buzzed by a Russian fighter jet Sunday during its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area , officials said. (MC3 Will Hardy/Navy)

A U.S. Navy warship operating in the Black Sea was buzzed by a Russian fighter jet Sunday, according to officials.

Donald Cook had been steaming in the Black Sea for just more than a week on Sunday when a Russian Su-24 jet performed a low pass near the ship, getting as close as 100 yards away from the port beam, according to Cmdr. Kyle Raines, a spokesman for U.S. 6th Fleet.

The Navy posted footage of the close call to Twitter.

The entire interaction lasted about 10 minutes, Raines said in a statement.

“The unnecessary proximity of the Russian Su-24′s actions were inconsistent with good airmanship and international norms and standards,” he said. “The U.S. 6th Fleet is committed to maintaining freedom of movement within international waters for all nations in the Black Sea.”

Russia’s state-run news agency Tass quoted a Russian defense organization as saying it had been tracking Donald Cook since it entered the Black Sea on Jan. 23.

Donald Cook is operating concurrently with fellow guided-missile destroyer Porter and the oiler Laramie in the Black Sea.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook sails alongside Georgian coast guard ships in the Black Sea in January 2019. (MC2 Ford Williams/Navy)
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook sails alongside Georgian coast guard ships in the Black Sea in January 2019. (MC2 Ford Williams/Navy)
About

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments