A U.S. Marine who was among 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown.

Officials in Lawrence, Massachusetts, held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s family at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rosario, 25, died in the Thursday bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of the country. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rosario, who was of Dominican origin, served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

This May 29, 2021, photo released by the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade/U.S. Marines shows fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the Thursday Aug. 26, bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Marine Corps via AP) (Victor Mancilla/AP)

Kathy Cuevas, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, holds up a photo and shouts out the name of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, during a Tuesday, Aug. 31, vigil for the U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Tears stream down the face of Tracy Costley, right, as she attends a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Mourners hold candles for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, during a vigil in her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Loved ones and guests attend a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Massachusetts, for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, walks with family members, at right, of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, to attend a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Josh Farrell holds American flags during a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Tears stream down the face of a mourner during a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

A photo of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, is displayed as a color guard passes in front of family and guests during a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

Members of a motorcycle club carry American flags to attend a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (David Goldman/AP) (David Goldman/AP)

