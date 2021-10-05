Military Times offers its readers the most comprehensive coverage of what it means to be a part of today’s military.

A big part of that coverage is our Opinion section, which provides viewpoints on the topics that matter to service members. Our contributors kickstart conversations on issues affecting a wide range of roles and responsibilities—from active duty members and commanders to veterans and retirees.

Now we’re offering a new way to find our best opinion pieces in one place. Beginning October 7, our Commentary & Opinion newsletter will arrive every Thursday to subscribers’ inboxes, showcasing seven of our most engaging opinion offerings.

We envision the newsletter as a one-stop source for commentary tackling the issues that matter to you. Take a look at some of our most popular opinion pieces from the past six months to see what we mean:

As you can see, we accept opinion pieces on a wide range of topics from a diverse spectrum of authors.

If you’re interested in contributing an opinion piece, we have more information on that, too. A few rules: Keep it under 800 words, don’t use it as a sales pitch for a specific company or solution, and stake out a specific position on what steps should be taken to tackle the challenge you’ve identified. We want opinion pieces that challenge and stimulate readers as much as they inform or enlighten. To pitch or submit an opinion piece, please email opinion@militarytimes.com.

To read more pieces from military leaders, advocates, experts and veterans, head over to the Military Times opinion page. And if you want these engaging viewpoints delivered to you each week, all in one place, don’t forget to subscribe to the newsletter.