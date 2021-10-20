WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a U.S. official said no American troops stationed there were killed or injured.

A U.S. official told Military Times that there were a small number of rockets involved in the attack. It was not yet clear who carried out the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at the al-Tanf garrison to train local Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran to all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

The official who spoke to the AP said there was no information on whether local forces were injured or killed in the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

