The U.S. Naval Academy football team honored the recently-fallen SEAL Team 8 commander at this year’s annual Army Navy game.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died Dec. 7 after suffering injuries during a fast-rope training evolution Dec. 4 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The incident is still under investigation.

While the Navy team did its annual field run out with the American, Navy and Marine Corps flags, they also added a SEAL Team 8 flag in Bourgeois’ honor.

The U.S. Naval Academy honored fallen SEAL and former academy football player Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois Dec. 11 with the #13 jersey placed on the sideline. (Rachel Nostrant/ Military Times)

Two wide receivers, senior Michael Salisbury and sophomore Jayden Umbarger sported SEAL Team 8 patches on their uniforms, while a #13 home jersey also featuring patches was placed on the Navy sideline.

Umbarger, sporting the SEAL Team 8 patch, scored the first touchdown for team Navy.

Naval Academy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger sported the SEAL Team 8 patch on his jersey in honor of Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois. (Rachel Nostrant/ Military Times)

“An incident like this weighs heavily on us all,” Capt. Donald Wetherbee, commodore for Naval Special Warfare Group 2, said in a statement. “Brian was as tough as they come, an outstanding leader and a committed father, husband and friend. This is a great loss to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.”

Bourgeois, a Naval Academy football player himself, left behind five children and a wife.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.