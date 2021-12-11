The U.S. Naval Academy football team honored the recently-fallen SEAL Team 8 commander at this year’s annual Army Navy game.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, died Dec. 7 after suffering injuries during a fast-rope training evolution Dec. 4 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The incident is still under investigation.

While the Navy team did its annual field run out with the American, Navy and Marine Corps flags, they also added a SEAL Team 8 flag in Bourgeois’ honor.

The U.S. Naval Academy honored fallen SEAL and former academy football player Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois Dec. 11 with the #13 jersey placed on the sideline. (Rachel Nostrant/ Military Times)

Two wide receivers, senior Michael Salisbury and sophomore Jayden Umbarger sported SEAL Team 8 patches on their uniforms, while a #13 home jersey also featuring patches was placed on the Navy sideline.

Umbarger, sporting the SEAL Team 8 patch, scored the first touchdown for team Navy.

Naval Academy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger sported the SEAL Team 8 patch on his jersey in honor of Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois. (Rachel Nostrant/ Military Times)

“An incident like this weighs heavily on us all,” Capt. Donald Wetherbee, commodore for Naval Special Warfare Group 2, said in a statement. “Brian was as tough as they come, an outstanding leader and a committed father, husband and friend. This is a great loss to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.”

Bourgeois, a Naval Academy football player himself, left behind five children and a wife.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.

Share:
More In News
USS Winston Churchill XO ousted
According to the Associated Press, Cmdr. Lucian Kins is the first officer in the Navy ousted for failing to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
In Other News
Load More