Nominations are now open for the 2022 Service Members of the Year awards.

The awards honor one winner from each branch of the service, as well as one veteran. Winners are honored for their exceptional service or achievements, with criteria ranging from going above and beyond the call of duty to significant off-duty community service work.

The 2021 winners were: Sgt. Ezra Maes, Army; Sgt. Brandon Antoine, Marine Corps; Cmdr. Niels Olson, Navy; Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, Air Force; Aviation Survival Technician 1 Trevor Salt, Coast Guard; and Marine Corps veteran John Peck. To learn more about them, visit the Service Members of the Year homepage.

Nominations will be open until Jan. 31, 2022. Nominations will be reviewed by Military Times staff to ensure candidates meet the criteria, which includes contacting supervisors to confirm that candidates possess the highest caliber of character and integrity. Past SMOY winners include an elite group of individuals who are distinguished by outstanding acts of selflessness in the face of danger, devotion to community service, and compassion in working with wounded warriors. Winners will be contacted in early March.

Nominations can come from members of the military or the general public. To nominate a service member, visit the nomination page.