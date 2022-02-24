As Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight announced a special “special military operation” and reportedly launched a major attack on neighboring Ukraine, President Joe Biden responded that the Russian government would be held accountable for “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

With reports surfacing from sources on the ground, Twitter is abuzz with live updates. Military Times will continue to update this report with the latest accounts from the social media platform.

1:20 a.m. EST

The Washington Post reports NATO members to assess military strategy.

Buzzfeed reports Russian aircraft downed in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters reports a major cyber attack in addition to attacks on Ukraine’s military.

Ukrainian Armed Forces release a statement on the state of the invasion.

12:45 a.m. EST

Reuters confirms Crimean involvement.

CNN reports civilians praying in a public square.

12:30 a.m. EST

NPR reports public panic and attempts to flee.

Buzzfeed correspondent Christopher Miller confirms Belarusian troops are involved in the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Biden about the condemnation of Putin and galvanizing an international community response.

Reuters reports Ukrainian defence minister confirmation of heavy shelling against its military forces by Russian troops.

Ukrainian correspondent Olga Tokariuk shares outspoken criticism about Putin’s invasion.

Reuters reports explosions in Mariupol, the city south of the Donetsk Oblast.

12:10 a.m. EST

Phil Stewart, military and intelligence correspondent with Reuters, reports on military action from Russian forces.

Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki confirms that the president was informed of the attack on Ukraine.

The United Nations spokesperson account relays words from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand relays confimation from correspondent Matthew Chance that Ukraine is under attack.

