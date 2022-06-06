The sights, sounds and images of the Allies’ invasion of France to stop the Nazi war machine are still evocative today. On the 78th anniversary of D-Day, we take a look back.
Share:
More In News
This week in Congress: House and Senate authorization bills coming soon
Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of June 6, 2022.
Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident
Four other sailors were injured in the accident, which occurred as the sailors were returning from training.
World War II veterans honored a day before D-Day anniversary
A series of commemorations are honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944.
Florida mom channels grief into fight against veteran suicides
Janine Lutz created a nonprofit to help troubled veterans and their families, after her own son, who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress, committed suicide.
In Other News
Load More