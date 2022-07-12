WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike.
U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that information.
The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.
The Islamic State at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people.
While the group’s territorial state collapsed in 2019, its leaders have turned to guerilla tactics and been able to “efficiently restructure themselves organizationally,” according to the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a nonpartisan think tank.
The strike on al-Agal comes months after the head of the group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself during a raid of his hideout by American special forces.
The U.S. said Al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with members of his family.
It was the largest raid in the province since the 2019 Trump-era U.S. assault that killed the then-Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Military Times' Marine of the Year helped save the lives of his crew with his heroic piloting ― and got a new call sign out of it.
"Do exactly as we say. Do not let anybody know that we know that there is a possible threat."
On May 2, 2021, Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Cale Foye lived up to the Navy rescue swimmer creed: "so that others may live."
David Kim's Children of Fallen Patriots has given $50 million in college grants to Gold Star families.
Load More
Cannon artillery is "the only all-weather, immediately on call and sustainable fire support available to maneuver forces in 'every clime and place.'"
The program comes amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and Tehran’s arming of Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Army spouse Maria Reed, creator of “Moving With the Military,” shares her passion for the home makeover TV show and the story of her inspirational work with military families on this episode of The Spouse Angle.
Lithuania will present a combat drone to Ukraine that was donated by the Turkish manufacturer after a private crowdfunding campaign among ordinary Lithuanians, who raised nearly $6.1 million for the purpose within days.
"It was clear from the onset and confirmed throughout our visit that volunteers played a critical role in the defense of Kyiv, yet their role has not been systematically studied."