The death of a soldier assigned to Wiesbaden, Germany, is being probed by Army criminal investigators after she was found unresponsive in her barracks room Aug. 9, according to a press release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found by her roommate on Lucious Clay Kaserne. Montgomery, who was assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was slated to return home in September.

“We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the press release said.

Army officials stated that a “complete and thorough investigation will be conducted” after claims of foul play spread following a Facebook post made by Montgomery’s aunt, Michelle Lynn Espinoza.

“We take any and all accusations regarding this incident seriously and request everyone refrain from posting unsubstantiated information to social media platforms. All verified information will be distributed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa Public Affairs,” the press release stated.

Espinoza did not respond to a request for further information made by Army Times.

Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, 27, was found unresponsive in her barracks room in Wiesbaden, Germany on Aug. 9, 2022. (Michelle Lynn Espinoza/ Facebook)

According to Espinoza’s Facebook post, Montgomery was attacked two weeks ago by three fellow soldiers, one of whom was allegedly her roommate. The post goes on to allege that the three soldiers were in a car with Montgomery when they took her phone away from her and then beat her.

“Miraculously she escaped that situation, documented what happend (sic) but for even more unknown reasons she wanted to wait for her to get back to the States (Fort Stewart) before she filed a full report,” Espinoza wrote. “Monday morning they found my niece unresponsive in the barracks in her bed. Suffication (sic) by suicide.

“This woman in a million years would never kill herself,” Espinoza added.

A GoFundMe page, which also alleged foul play, was started to support Montgomery’s family and pay for a private investigation into her death.

“The family plans to have a full investigation of her suspicious death beyond the inquiry by the CID,” fund-creator Crystal Dye wrote. “We have to act and act now so we need help raising the money to pay for the investigation. The family appreciates your help & prayers, and anyway you can help us get #justiceforpfcmontgomery.”

Dye also did not immediately return a request for comment from Army Times made Monday morning. It’s not clear from the GoFundMe page what Dye’s relationship is to Montgomery.

Montgomery leaves behind a husband and three children, according to the page.