Bue Angels, Thunderbirds pay tribute to first responders in NYC flyover

1 of 12 U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, and U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over New Castle, Del., during the America Strong multi-city flyover, April 28, 2020. (Capt. Brendan Mackie/Army National Guard) 2 of 12 The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 3 of 12 U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn., during the America Strong Newark and New York City flyover, April 28, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker/Air National Guard) 4 of 12 A health care professional watches the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, fly over Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn., during the America Strong Newark and New York City flyover, April 28, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker/Air National Guard) 5 of 12 People watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from in Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (Seth Wenig/AP) 6 of 12 The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 7 of 12 People watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (Seth Wenig/AP) 8 of 12 People watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (Seth Wenig/AP) 9 of 12 A formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass behind the Empire State Building in New York City as seen from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the coronavirus. (Seth Wenig/AP) 10 of 12 The military's elite flight demonstration squadrons, the Navy's Blue Angels, top, and the Air Force's Thunderbirds, perform "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic during the current coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP) 11 of 12 People watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (Seth Wenig/AP) 12 of 12 Spectators photograph as the military's elite flight demonstration squadrons, the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds, perform "a collaborative salute" to those battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in New York. The salute was planned to honor frontline medics, doctors, first responders, and essential personnel who have cared for the sick and dying during the crisis. (Kathy Willens/AP)

NEW YORK — Jets from the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic.

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The formation was set to fly over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”