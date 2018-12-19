After a tumultuous fall semester of inaccurate housing stipends for thousands of Post-9/11 GI Bill students, the Senate has passed a bill to hold the Veterans Affairs Department responsible for retroactively fixing these mistakes.

“For many student veterans, every dime counts. That’s why the VA needs to get this right and pay student veterans the full amount of money they were promised,” bill co-sponsor Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a statement. “I’m glad that my colleagues in the Senate saw how important this issue is, and I hope this bill stays on the fast track to becoming law, so we can make this right for our veterans.”

The Forever GI Bill Housing Payment Fulfillment Act passed the Senate by unanimous consent on Tuesday — just days before Congress breaks for the holidays and changes hands in the new year. If the legislation does not pass the House in time, it will need to be reintroduced in 2019.

“There is optimism on both sides of the Hill that we can get this across the finish line before Congress adjourns,” said a spokeswoman for Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the bill’s sponsor.

VA Sec. Robert Wilkie has already committed to retroactively reimbursing students who were underpaid this fall because of technology challenges that delayed the implementation of the Forever GI Bill, originally set to take hold Aug. 1.

The new law changed how housing stipends were to be calculated, bringing the payments in line with what active-duty E-5s with dependents receive for their basic housing allowance. It also directed VA to pay students based on the location of where they take the most classes, and not their schools' main campus.

Some schools punish GI Bill users for VA’s delays. Congress may be about to stop that. If it does, that’ll mean the end to any late fees or other punishments school sometimes impose on veterans whose GI Bill payments don’t come in on time — as long as those schools want to keep enrolling students using the education benefit.

Officials have said they will begin reimbursing students who did not receive a cost-of-living increase this fall starting in January; however, the VA will not have the technological capability to fix location-based errors until next December.

“This legislation will hold the VA accountable by requiring the department to establish a ‘Tiger Team’ with the specific focus on solving the problem of reimbursements and ensuring the veterans receive their full housing benefit,” Boozman’s spokeswoman said.

The Tiger Team would need to be established immediately, with names and titles of the employees provided to Congress within 15 days. Every 90 days, that team would be required to update Congress on the reimbursement plan and, by July 2020, report how many GI Bill beneficiaries were impacted, and to what extent.

The bill also holds the department to its promise not to collect on any overpayments made to GI Bill users.