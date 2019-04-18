University of Maryland University College, one of the top destinations for troops and vets in higher education, will change its name to University of Maryland Global Campus, the school announced Thursday.

The name change, which officially takes effect July 1, was passed by the Maryland Legislature and signed into law on Thursday by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

“From its founding in 1947, UMUC has been a leader and pioneer in adult higher education and a particular source of pride to Marylanders for its history of service to the U.S. military around the world,” Hogan said in a statement.

“This new name reflects the institution’s established standing as a global leader in adult higher education, its impact as an innovator and early adopter of online education and its focus on helping Maryland build its highly skilled workforce through affordable, accessible and career-relevant academic programs.”

University of Maryland University College has established itself as one of the biggest players in military and veteran education.

The University System of Maryland enrolled the second greatest number of Post-9/11 GI Bill students of any school worldwide in fiscal 2017, thanks to UMUC, which accounted for the large majority of the system’s GI Bill students.

Similarly, the system enrolled the second greatest number of students using military tuition assistance, thanks once again to UMUC.

Maryland state Sen. Paul Pinsky, a sponsor of the name-change legislation, said in a statement that the new moniker will help the school attract more students.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.