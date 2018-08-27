Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify how users can search for jobs.

The company behind the world’s most popular search engine has unveiled three new initiatives to help veterans transition into the civilian workforce.

If job seekers enter ‘jobs for veterans' — using single quotation marks or no quotation marks — into the search bar, a tool will come up that will match the user’s military occupational specialty code with job listings that require similar skills, Google officials announced today. Employers who use Google Cloud’s Talent Solution are also able to implement this feature on their own websites, according to a news release.

Another new feature allows veteran business owners to add a designation, or attribute, to their online profile indicating that their company is veteran-led. This feature, compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices, will show up in Google Maps and Google Search when users open a business list.

Google’s announcement also included a $2.5 million grant to the USO from Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, to offer the Google IT Support Professional Certificate to service members and their spouses. The certificate program provides interactive technical-skills training, and those who successfully complete the program will be given a direct route to get their information into the hands of employers, according to the release.

Lisa Gevelber, vice president of the company’s Grow with Google economic opportunity initiative, said in an email that the military transition process is complex, and she hopes these new tools and resources can help make things easier.

"At Google, we believe technology has the power to improve lives,” Gevelber said. “With today’s announcement, we look forward to working with America’s transitioning service members to help them succeed in civilian life.”

By entering their military job title, veterans can now see nearby civilian jobs that require their skills. (Google)