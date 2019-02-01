After a 2018 of record lows, the unemployment rate for veterans climbed up again in the first month of the year.

Post-9/11 veterans saw a jump from 3.6 percent in December to 4.2 in January, the highest unemployment rate for this group since last May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jump among nonveterans was slightly larger — from 3.6 to 4.3 percent in that same time frame.

The unemployment rate for veterans of all generations jumped from 3.2 to 3.7 percent.

Still, experts put more stock in yearly averages than monthly ones, warning that unemployment rates for veterans can be volatile because they’re based on a smaller sample size.

For the youngest generation of veterans, unemployment dropped below 4 percent in 2018 for the first time ever, continuing a seven-year trend of declines since 2011, when veteran unemployment was in the double digits. Federal data also showed unemployment for all veterans continued to decline last year, with positive workforce trends for women and minority veterans, especially.

Vet unemployment hit an all-time low in 2018. Mission accomplished? Eight years ago, in the wake of the Great Recession, unemployment rates for the latest generation of veterans had spiked to crisis levels. Leaders across federal and state governments, some of America’s most well-known companies and veterans service organizations sprang into action.