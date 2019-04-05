This isn’t the best ever job market for the youngest generation of veterans — but it’s very close.

The veteran unemployment rate dropped from 3.4% in February to 3.1% in March, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data.

The lowest recorded figure was a 3.0% unemployment rate in July 2018. BLS data for post-9/11 veteran unemployment goes back to 2006.

The March unemployment rate for the entire veteran population was 2.9%, up slightly from February’s 2.7% mark. Those figures are still better than most of 2018, when the overall veteran unemployment rate hovered between 3% and 4% for most of the year.

Nonveterans 18 years of age and older had a March unemployment rate of 3.9%, compared to February’s 4.0% tally.