This isn’t the best ever job market for the youngest generation of veterans — but it’s very close.
The veteran unemployment rate dropped from 3.4% in February to 3.1% in March, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data.
The lowest recorded figure was a 3.0% unemployment rate in July 2018. BLS data for post-9/11 veteran unemployment goes back to 2006.
The March unemployment rate for the entire veteran population was 2.9%, up slightly from February’s 2.7% mark. Those figures are still better than most of 2018, when the overall veteran unemployment rate hovered between 3% and 4% for most of the year.
Nonveterans 18 years of age and older had a March unemployment rate of 3.9%, compared to February’s 4.0% tally.
March also saw the U.S. add 196,000 jobs, mostly in the health care and technical services fields. The overall unemployment rate remained steady from its February count of 3.8 percent.
Comments