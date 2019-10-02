The Marine Corps has identified Master Sgt. Jeff Briar as the Marine who drowned the evening of Sept. 22, off the San Diego coast.

Briar was a member of Headquarters Battalion, Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, in Twentynine Palms, California, the Marine Corps confirmed.

Because of an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Corps was unable to release any details on the drowning.

A military safety brief only said Briar died while saving two children.

According to a GoFundMe page for Briar’s family. the Marine died on his wedding day after he and his children got caught in the tide.

“He was swimming with his children and the tide became to much for them in efforts to save his children he was not able to overcome the strength of the ocean,” the page says. “Fellow marines brought his children in while another group of marines brought him to shore."

The children were safely brought ashore, but Briar required the immediate administration of CPR that lasted until medical personnel arrived, the page says. The page says that the hospital Briar was taken too attempted to revive the Marine for over an hour before declaring him dead.

He is survived by his wife and three children, the GoFundMePage said.

“ll he ever wanted was to be a husband, father and to serve his country," the GoFundMe said. “He is and always will be a hero, an amazing Marine and the best Husband and Father any family could ever ask for! We miss you and love you forever MSGT Jeffrey Chet Briar!”