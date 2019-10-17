A South Carolina Marine who left her car to help to someone involved with a previous crash was stuck and killed on the highway.

Marine Cpl. Erin Rachel Lilleyfogle, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, the Island Packet first reported.

She enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017 and was a member of the Headquarters and Service Battalion aboard the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, according to the Marine Corps.

“We are truly saddened by the loss of Corporal Erin Rachel Lilleyfogle,” said Capt. Bryan McDonnell, a Marine Corps spokesman.

“She was vital to daily operations, made a major impact during Hurricane Dorian as part of Task Force Albany, and was the caretaker of the Depot Mascot, Opha May,” he said.

Lilleyfogle was in the process of being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, “for her numerous contributions to the Depot." Lilleyfogle will receive the medal posthumously, McDonnell said.

The corporal, from Colorado Spring, Colorado, was struck by a 1998 Ford Taurus traveling on U.S. 17 with three passengers, said Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern a community relations officer with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

None of the passengers in the car were injured.

