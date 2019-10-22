A Marine from the 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, died in a Humvee accident at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, the Corps said Tuesday.

Pfc. Christian Bautista was manning the turret on the Enhanced Armament Carrier version of the Humvee a little after 7 a.m. Sunday morning when the accident occurred, according to a press release.

Two Marines from the vehicle conducted first-aid on Bautista, but when paramedics arrived on the scene they pronounced the Marine dead.

“Our primary concern is for the Marine we’ve lost, his family, friends, and fellow Marines and sailors,” said Brig. Gen. Roberta Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, in the press release.

“We have them in our prayers and will exhaust all resources to aid them during this difficult time."

The incident happened on the same day three soldiers were killed when their Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled off a bridge.

The Corps is no stranger to training deaths and injuries coming from vehicle accidents.

In August, 30 Marines went to the hospital when two 7-tons crashed during training. And, between April and May the Corps had three deadly vehicle accidents during training.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Despite the number of incidents that happened this year, the Marine Corps Times previously reported that noncombat-related tactical military vehicle accidents and rollovers are at a ten year low and appear to still be on a slight decline.

Bautista enlisted in the Marine Corps September 2018. The Marine graduated from Motor Transportation School and was sent to his unit this May.