A Marine colonel whose conviction for child sexual abuse was overturned in July has been released from prison and is on leave awaiting the Secretary of the Navy’s decision on his retirement request, according to the Marine Corps.

Col. Daniel Wilson originally was convicted for sexually abusing a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming an officer and one count of unauthorized absence in 2017. He was sentenced to 66 months in confinement and to be dismissed from the Marine Corps ― a ruling that would have caused Wilson to lose his retirement benefits and require him to register as a sex offender.

Wilson’s charge of sexually abusing a child was overturned in July by a three panel judge with the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals.

The appeals court did reaffirm Wilson’s conviction for six counts of conduct unbecoming an officer and one count of unauthorized absence ordering a re-sentencing hearing for the relatively minor offenses.

In lieu of the re-sentencing hearing, Wilson and the Marine Corps came to an agreement Friday that saw Wilson request retirement and be released from confinement, a spokeswoman from the Marine Corps said.

“The convening authority agreed that on the date of the Secretary of the Navy’s final approval of Wilson’s retirement request, in lieu of a sentence rehearing, the convening authority will approve ‘no punishment’ on Wilson’s General Court-Martial,” Maj Melanie Salinas, director of current operations at Communication Directorate at Headquarters Marine Corps, told Marine Corps Times in an email Wednesday.

Wilson will still have a court-martial conviction on his record, the equivalent of federal conviction, but because the child sexual abuse conviction was overturned, he will no longer have to register as a sex offender, she said.

The panel reviewing the trial record found the one witness, his alleged victim who was 7-years-old during her testimony, inconsistent and unreliable and used the court’s unique factual sufficiency powers to overturn his previous conviction.

The family of the victim is now calling on Congress to remove from the UCMJ the power, which does not exist in most U.S. civilian courts, so that, as they say, future victims can be protected, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

“At the newly turned age of 7, she bravely and courageously took the stand in a military court of law, in order to tell the jury members of her sexual abuse in the best possible way she knew how," the mother of the victim about her daughter during a press call in early October.