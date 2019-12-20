Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, are searching for two rifles that went missing during a training exercise aboard their home base of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the Marine Corps confirmed.

“Marines are, and have been, actively searching for these weapons, which went missing in a training area aboard Camp Lejeune,” 1st Lt. Dan Linfante, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division, told Marine Corps Times in a Friday morning email.

He could not say exactly what type of rifles went missing, or how long they’ve been gone, because of an investigation launched by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Unconfirmed online rumors say that the rifles were taken from the sleeping bags of a lieutenant and corporal, and that Marines are being prevented from going on a holiday leave block until the search is complete and the rifles are recovered.

Drastic changes coming to Marine Corps rifle qualification: Here’s what you need to know The biggest changes to the Marine Corps rifle qualification in about a century could be coming in 2021.

As of 11:56 a.m. Friday, NCIS had not responded to requests for comment on the situation.

“NCIS is conducting an active investigation at this time,” Linfante said. “As such, further comment would be speculative.”

“Accountability is key ― and trained to often ― in 2d Marine Division,” Linfante said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.