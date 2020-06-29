Corps identifies Marine who drowned aboard Camp Lejeune

A young Marine drowned in the waters on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Wednesday, according to a Marine Corps press release.

Lance Cpl. David W. Hollinger, 20, from McDonough, Georgia, disappeared in the water near the French Creek boat dock, the press release said.

The Marine, a combat engineer with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was swimming in the water for recreational purposes and not as part of a training exercise, Capt. Robert A. Vachon, a spokesman for the unit told Marine Corps Times in an email Monday.

Sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. base emergency services were called to the area where they found Hollinger in the water unresponsive.

The Marine was then moved to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he was pronounced dead, the Jacksonville Daily News reported Friday.

Hollinger’s awards included the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.