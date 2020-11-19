Marine lance corporal died following San Diego car accident

The Marine Corps has identified the Marine killed in an Oct. 30 car accident in San Diego.

Lance Cpl. Tristin Rzekonski was a 22-year-old aviation mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, according to the Marine Corps.

Rzekonski was pulling out his apartment complex in a 2014 Chevy Malibu with his wife in the passenger seat when a woman driving a 2020 Tesla Model Y collided with him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The Marine’s wife, Samantha, received only mild injuries from the accident, according to San Diego police. The Marine was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to an accident report from the Naval Safety Center.

“With a sad and heavy heart, I regret to inform you all that on Friday evening we lost Lance Corporal Tristin Rzekonski,” Lt. Col. Joshua Bringhurst, the commanding officer of Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165, said in an early November Facebook post from the unit.

“This tragic event has been difficult for all of us to comprehend,” he added.

Rzekonski graduated from boot camp in February 2019 alongside his brother, Corey, according to his obituary. He married his wife in July 2019.

“He had a huge impact on the people around him and was there for anyone who need him,” his obituary states.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

On Nov. 7 the Miramar Base Chapel livestreamed a remembrance ceremony for the Marine. On Nov. 13 graveside military honors were given in his home state of Nebraska with a celebration of life service the following day.

Rzekonski “was a hard worker, a good Marine, and will be dearly missed,” the Marine’s commander said in the Facebook post.

“Affectionately known as ‘Ski’ to his fellow Marines, (he) was a shining light of positivity in our maintenance department,” Bringhurst added.