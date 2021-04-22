Six seconds of courage: Veteran’s film depicts heroism of 2 Marines in Ramadi

Six seconds was all it was.

Six seconds is enough time to run – as many people nearby did – or enough time for a Marine to choose to bravely hold ground to protect the Marines behind him.

Hold ground is what Lance Cpl. Jordan Haerter and Cpl. Jonathan Yale both did in those six seconds on April 22, 2008, in Ramadi, Iraq, as a suicide truck bomber with about 2,000 pounds of explosives barreled toward the gate they were guarding.

Both young infantry Marines, ages 19 and 21, respectively, lost their lives that day – but they saved the lives of the Marines and Iraqi police behind them.

“The 11th Order,” a student film by Marine veteran Joshua DeFour, details the last few hours on earth for the two Marines, who both posthumously were awarded the Navy Cross, the Corps’ second highest medal for heroism.

“Two died, and because these two young infantrymen didn’t have it in their DNA to run from danger, they saved 150 of their Iraqi and American brothers-in-arms,” Marine Gen. John Kelly said in a speech in St. Louis almost two years after the incident, and just four days after the death of his own Marine son in Afghanistan.

Kelly’s speech, now known as “Six seconds to live” is read at Marine boot camp training, according to the film, which follows Kelly’s speech while detailing the last few hours on earth for Haerter and Yale.

‘One of those stories you can’t forget’

“To be especially watchful at night, and during the time for challenging, to challenge all persons on or near my post, and to allow no one to pass without proper authority.”

It’s the 11th military general order. It was the one that Haerter and Yale embraced in their last moments. And it was the one that inspired the name of Joshua DeFour’s short film and senior thesis about them.

“It really revolves around the idea of standing watch, standing gate, standing post, and not letting anyone come through,” DeFour told Marine Corps Times. “This idea that they stood there and did their duty until the very end. As far as following the general order, that’s as perfect as you could do that, unfortunately. … The honor, courage, and commitment every Marine strives for.”

For DeFour, who served in the Corps for five years, film school was always the goal.

When he heard about the combat videographer job in the Marine Corps he thought it would be a win-win: to get camera experience, have a way to pay for school and have an opportunity to become a better person.

“I knew if I deployed, it would give me a lot of crazy footage to get into film school with,” he said Monday in a video interview with Marine Corps Times.

After he got out of the Corps and started studying film at the University of Texas at Austin, making military films wasn’t his objective (and it still isn’t). He decided he had closed the military chapter of his life.

But after a roommate sent him Kelly’s speech, the story of the two Marines in Ramadi, Iraq, stuck with him.

“When this story found it’s way to me, it was definitely not something I immediately jumped at,” he said. “But it was one of those stories you can’t forget once you’ve read it.”

Thinking about what those two young men might have talked about those 10 minutes before the truck approached the alley — and who they were and what made them tick — is really what compelled DeFour to make the film.

DeFour, who now lives in Atlanta and works as a video editor for Comcast, wondered why the story of the two Marines hadn’t been made into a movie already: “It seemed pretty perfect for one.”

He raised about half of the roughly $100,000 it cost to produce the film.

Support from The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the Marine Corps Museum

A production agreement with the Marine Corps allowed for shooting on base at Camp Pendleton, California, with some real Marines. The authentic Iraq footage was open sourced from the Red Cross.

Though he acknowledges Iraq is very different, DeFour’s deployment to Afghanistan in 2013 gave him an idea of how he wanted his film to look.

“What the colors look like, how the dust settles. All the little things you wouldn’t know the texture of unless you’ve been there.