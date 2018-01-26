WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivers his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but he still has unfinished business from his speech to Congress last year.

In that event (a “joint address to Congress,” not officially a State of the Union speech), Trump vowed to send lawmakers “a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.” He did send over that request, but nearly four months into the new fiscal year, Congress has yet to approve it.

The House is working to take up a new vote on a stand-alone defense appropriations measure this week, one that would provide more money that even Trump requested for the military. But the plan still faces a difficult path in the Senate, where Democrats hold enough power to filibuster the measure.

Much of the speech this week is expected to focus on economic issues, given the tax reform measure passed by Congress at the end of last year.

But the State of the Union speech also regularly features some discussion on national security and foreign policy, and is likely to include discussion of U.S. troops’ work in the Middle East, a frequent talking point of Trump in recent months.