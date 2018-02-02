Tuesday, Feb. 6



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — Rayburn 2118

National Defense Strategy

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Joint Chiefs Vice Chairman Gen. Paul Selva will testify before the committee on the National Defense Strategy and Nuclear Posture Review.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Cannon 334

VA Caregiver Support

VA Secretary David Shulkin will testify before the committee on a possible expansion to the VA caregiver support program.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Dirksen 419

Afghanistan

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Assistant Defense Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver will testify before the committee on the administration’s South Asia strategy, including Afghanistan.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Rayburn 2172

Cyber threats

Outside experts will testify before the committee on cyber diplomacy efforts by U.S. officials and threats facing the country.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Rayburn 2100

Pakistan

Outside experts will testify before the committee on the U.S. relationship with Pakistan and instability in the region.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Rayburn 2172

Syria

Outside experts will testify before the committee on the situation in Syria and the effects on U.S. strategy in the Middle East.



Wednesday, Feb. 7



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — Rayburn 2118

Senior leader misconduct

The services’ inspectors general and vice chiefs will testify before the committee on issues with prevention of misconduct among senior military leaders and accountability for past incidents.



House Ways and Means — 9 a.m. — Rayburn 2253

Veterans and Social Security

The committee will hear from Social Security Administration officials on initiatives to reduce processing times and expedite claims for veterans.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — Dirksen 342

Homeland Security Department

Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke will testify before the committee on emerging threats to national security.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — Russell 418

Pending legislation

The committee will consider 18 pending bills, including new accountability legislation for senior VA executives and several measures dealing with veteran burial rules.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — Russell 232A

Weapons of mass destruction

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Global Security Kenneth Rapuano and U.S. Special Operations Command’s top deputy, Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, will testify before the committee on countering the threat of weapons of mass destruction.



Senate Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — Russell 222

Army Modernization

The subcommittee on airland will hear from Army officials on service modernization efforts and fiscal constraints.



