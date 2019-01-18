WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday accused White House officials of leaking her plans to travel to Afghanistan via commercial airlines, thwarting her efforts to visit troops in the war zone for the second time this week.

Administration officials have denied the charge. Pelosi’s accusation came a day after President Donald Trump announced he would revoke access to military aircraft for a delegation of Democratic lawmakers to travel to the combat zone because of the ongoing government shutdown.

In a letter criticizing the pre-planned but unannounced trip as a “public relations event,” Trump said he thought “it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown.” But he also said Pelosi was welcome to travel commercial and complete the trip is she wanted.

Trump cancels Pelosi’s use of military aircraft for Afghanistan trip The House Speaker and President are at loggerheads over the shutdown; Pelosi had been scheduled to travel to Afghanistan.

Pelosi’s staff said Friday that she and the congressional delegation tried to do that, only to have those plans also upended by Trump.

“In the middle of the night, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the president announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip,” said Drew Hammill, spokesman for Pelosi. “This morning, we learned that the administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well.”

As Speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in the line of succession to the presidency, behind only Vice President Mike Pence.

He said the decision was made to postpone the trip “so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights.” Democrats involved in the trip had said their goal was to thank troops for their service overseas and learn about the situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter:

White House officials on Friday announced that all congressional travel on military or other federally-owned aircraft will be suspended during the ongoing government shutdown, unless approved by the White House chief of staff.

The move to block the congressional visit is highly unusual, given past support from both parties for the trips.

The President’s comment that lawmakers visiting Afghanistan is a “public relations event” is an insult to the brave men and women serving in harm’s way. pic.twitter.com/qAH4XMaoYj — Representative Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 17, 2019

In March 2018, Pelosi lead a similar congressional delegation to Jordan, Israel and Afghanistan with 11 other House lawmakers. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan and then-House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry arranged a similar trip to visit troops in Afghanistan in October.

Trump’s decision came just days after Pelosi suggested delaying or cancelling the annual State of the Union address set for later this month because of the ongoing shutdown, now nearly a month old.

Pelosi said that some of the agencies involved with security for the national address — including the Secret Service — are working on short staff and without pay, complicating plans for the event. White House officials have dismissed those concerns.

The shutdown began on Dec. 22 after congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump were unable to reach a deal on White House demands for more than $5 billion in funding for his controversial southern border wall project.

Trump still poised for a drawdown in Afghanistan after the deadliest year for US troops since 2014 This year has been the bloodiest for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the draw down of 2014, when coalition forces shifted to an advise and assist role under NATO’s Resolute Support mission.

Trump visited U.S. troops overseas in Iraq a few days after the shutdown began, leading to charges of hypocrisy from the Democrats whose trip was cancelled this week. Trump has not yet visited Afghanistan.

White House officials have discussed a possible drawdown of U.S. forces in the country, but so far made no public announcements on moves. Pentagon officials have said while American troops have made progress training local forces in recent years, and rapid withdrawal could destabilize the region.