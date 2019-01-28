WASHINGTON — The House Armed Services Committee will open its 2019 hearings schedule with a closer look at the ongoing deployment of active-duty troops to the southern U.S. border, and the concerns many lawmakers have with the operation.
Last fall, President Donald Trump ordered several thousand servicemembers to southern states to assist with border security patrols and fortification operations. The move drew immediate criticism from congressional Democrats, who labeled it a politicization of both the immigration debate and the military force.
Earlier this month, Pentagon officials announced the White House had extended the border mission through September, despite critics concerns. The hearing will look into the impact of that decision, and whether the Democrat-led House should intervene in some way.
This week also marks the first full week of hearings for the 116th Congress, with many House and Senate committees officially adopting their rules and regulations for the new session. Some of that work has been delayed by the ongoing government shutdown and related policy debates.
Pentagon extends border deployment for active duty troops through September
Active duty troops were first sent to the border in October 2018 to secure it from an arriving caravan of migrants.
Senate Intelligence — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart
Worldwide threats
The heads of the FBI, CIA, DIA and NSA will testify before the committee on national security threats facing the country.
Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen
Organizational meeting
The committee will hold its first meeting of the year, to formally approve new rules and subcommittee assignments.
Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — G50 Dirksen
China and Russia
Outside experts will testify before the committee on military and security threats posed by China and Russia.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Southern border deployments
Committee members will look at the ongoing deployment of active-duty troops to the southern U.S. border and the effects on military readiness.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
DOD cybersecurity
Pentagon officials will testify before the committee on department cybersecurity policies and architecture.
Thursday, Jan. 31
House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn
Coast Guard
Committee members will look at the impact of the ongoing government shutdown on the Coast Guard.
