Most of that planning will be pushed back until after the formal release of President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2020 budget proposal, expected later this month. But this week, Senate Armed Services Committee member will start the process of putting together the massive policy bill by hearing testimony from leaders at Central Command, Africa Command and Southern Command.

Last year, the annual defense authorization bill was finalized in August, months ahead of the typical schedule for the legislation. Lawmakers are pessimistic about meeting that same timeline this year, given divided party control of the two chambers and significant philosophical differences between the two committee’s leadership.

Tuesday, Feb. 5



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Central Command

Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, testifies before the committee on challenges facing his command and national security.



Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — Location TBD

VA electronic health records

The subcommittee on Veterans Affairs will hear from VA officials on progress with efforts to upgrade the department’s electronic health records system.



Wednesday, Feb. 6



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Worldwide threats

Director Of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr. will testify before the committee on current national security threats.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Counterterrorism

Pentagon officials will testify before the committee on the Defense Department’s counterterrorism strategy and looming challenges.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — Visitor Center S217

Closed hearing

The committee will hear from Army officials on readiness concerns in a closed session.



Thursday, Feb. 7



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — H-140 Capitol

Military quality of life

The subcommittee on military construction will hear from Pentagon officials on military quality of life issues.



Senate Armed Services — 10:15 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Africa Command and Southern Command

The head of both commands will testify before the committee on threats and challenges for their missions.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — S-116 Capitol

Organizational meeting

The committee will hold its first session of the year to approve membership and rules.



