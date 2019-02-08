WASHINGTON — Defense leaders reminded Congress Thursday that if they want to improve military readiness, they have to think about bettering military daycare.

“One common thread I hear at every fleet visit among sailors in all pay grades is accessibility and affordability of quality childcare,” Russell Smith, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, told members of the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. “Lack of available and affordable childcare is a national issue for our generation. And for our Navy it is a critical readiness issue.”

“Any investment that you can throw our way that supports childcare facilities … we're grateful to take that.”

The comments came at a hearing designed to look at quality of life issues for servicemembers, part of the annual budget process on Capitol Hill.

As improving service equipment and readiness continues to be a top priority among lawmakers looking ahead at military spending next year, defense officials emphasized again that family support programs — and childcare programs in particular — are critical to keeping the force free of stress and focused on their missions.

“Readiness is a three-legged stool,” said Ronald Green, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. “We have unit readiness … I have family readiness, and I have personal readiness. And every warrior tries to balance that same stool.

“If we can't get the quality of life part right because we're funding the war fighting part, then we're suffering on the battlefield because I can't focus.”

The Army alone will spend nearly $500 million on childcare costs this year, the largest single expense in the service’s family support programs.

Defense officials testified that more than 8,000 children of sailors and 3,000 children of airmen are on Defense Department waiting lists for base daycare, which they acknowledged results in significant family stress. Army and Marine Corps leaders said they face less severe problems but still increasing demand for the services.

“In some places it is a strict capacity issue. We just don't have enough slots available,” said Kaleth Wright, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. “But in many other places it's we don't have the qualified staff.”

Solving that shortage may involve another lingering military quality of life concern: spouse unemployment.

Green and the other service officials said they are looking for ways to simplify the credentialing process for spouses with daycare experience, to get them working on military bases quicker after family moves. For now, though, the process can still take up to year.

Lawmakers promised to keep the issue in mind as the budget process progresses. That’s expected to drag on for most of the summer and fall, as Senate Republicans and House Democrats battle over military funding priorities.