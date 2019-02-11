Tuesday, Feb. 12



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Philip Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S. Forces Korea, will testify before the committee on future challenges in their region.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Nuclear Deterrence

Outside experts will testify before the committee on nuclear deterrence policy and posture.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Venezuela

Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela, will testify before the committee on the current political and security situation in that country.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — H-140 Capitol

Military service academies

Superintendents from the three service academies will testify before the committee on their upcoming priorities for the institutions.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — H-309 Capitol

Military housing

Service officials will testify before the committee on recent reports of poor upkeep of military housing and their needs for the fiscal 2020.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military sexual assault

Superintendents from the three service academies will testify before the committee on new data regarding sexual assaults at those institutions.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — Visitors Center S-217

Closed briefing

The committee will receive a classified briefing on U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



Wednesday, Feb. 13



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — Visitors Center S-217

Closed briefing

The committee will receive a classified briefing military cyber operations.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 1334 Longworth

Organizational meeting

The committee will formally adopt the new rules and membership for the 116th Congress.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 1334 Longworth

VA’s future

Department officials will testify before the committee on future planning for VA programs and outreach.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — HT-2 Capitol

VA healthcare

Department officials will testify before the committee on long-term care issues at VA.



Senate Armed Services — 2 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Military housing

Military families, landlords and housing officials will testify before the committee on reports of problems with private housing facilities.



Thursday, Feb. 14



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 222 Russell

Military personnel

The services’ top manpower officers and enlisted personnel will testify before the committee on personnel needs for fiscal 2020.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m — HT-2 Capitol

VA Inspector General

VA Inspector General Mike Missal will testify before the committee on current VA operations.

