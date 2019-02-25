WASHINGTON — House lawmakers will vote as early as Tuesday to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration in a bid to stop him from raiding military construction funds to build his controversial southern border wall.
The vote will put conservative lawmakers in a tricky position, as many have complained that shifting the military money to other priorities could undermine force readiness. But with congressional Democrats opposed to supplying money for the wall elsewhere, Trump has said he must use the defense funding to improve security along the border.
The Pentagon wants to know how a border wall will improve troops’ ‘effectiveness’ before it contributes DoD dollars
The Pentagon needs the justification to be able to redirect military construction funds to support border wall.
The emergency debate comes with the backdrop of ongoing preparations for the fiscal 2020 budget, including Pentagon and Department of Veterans Affairs requests.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify on Capitol Hill for the first time this year on Tuesday, while several key defense officials will make their own budget pitches throughout the week.
House Armed Services Committee members will also tackle Trump’s controversial ban on transgender recruits for the military on Wednesday. The issue is likely to be among several strong debates in the crafting of the annual defense authorization bill in months to come.
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart
STRATCOM and NORTHCOM
Gen. John Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, and Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, head of U.S. Northern Command, will testify before the committee on challenges facing their missions.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Naval forces readiness
The seapower committee will hear from the heads of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and the U.S. Pacific Fleet on reforms to force readiness challenges.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn
VA oversight
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify before the committee on budget priorities for fiscal 2020.
House Foreign Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
North Korea
Outside experts will testify on U.S. relations with North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump’s latest peace summit.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Defense Department cybersecurity
Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy and other military officials will testify before the committee on cybersecurity threats and challenges.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Nuclear forces
Outside experts will testify before the committee on the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn Bldg.
Venezuela
Outside experts will testify on the growing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn
Asylum seekers
Outside experts will testify on the challenges posed to U.S. security by migrants and asylum seekers.
House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 2 p.m. — Dirksen G50
Disabled American Veterans
Officials from DAV will present their priorities for the upcoming year to both committees.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn
Military construction
Defense Department installations officials will testify before the committee on the effects of the president’s emergency declaration on military construction priorities.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Trump’s foreign policy
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will give her assessment of Trump’s foreign policy strategy at the midway point of his first-term.
House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — Dirksen G50
American Legion
Officials from the American Legion will present their priorities for the upcoming year to both committees.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
America's global leadership
Outside experts will testify on the role of the United States in world leadership.
House Veterans’ Affairs — 2 p.m. — 1334 Longworth
Future of VA
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify before the committee on budget priorities for fiscal 2020.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Transgender policy
Transgender servicemembers and defense personnel officials will testify before the committee on the military’s policies regarding transgender recruits and troops.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
America's global leadership
Outside experts will testify on the role of the United States in world leadership.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
Military family readiness
Service personnel leaders will testify before the committee on military family support programs and policies.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Nuclear posture
Outside experts will testify on the country’s nuclear policy and posture.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — HT-2 Capitol
Women veterans
Outside experts will testify before the committee on services available to women veterans at VA clinics.
Comments