Tuesday, Feb. 26



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

STRATCOM and NORTHCOM

Gen. John Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, and Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, head of U.S. Northern Command, will testify before the committee on challenges facing their missions.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Naval forces readiness

The seapower committee will hear from the heads of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and the U.S. Pacific Fleet on reforms to force readiness challenges.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

VA oversight

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify before the committee on budget priorities for fiscal 2020.



House Foreign Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

North Korea

Outside experts will testify on U.S. relations with North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump’s latest peace summit.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Defense Department cybersecurity

Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy and other military officials will testify before the committee on cybersecurity threats and challenges.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Nuclear forces

Outside experts will testify before the committee on the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn Bldg.

Venezuela

Outside experts will testify on the growing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Asylum seekers

Outside experts will testify on the challenges posed to U.S. security by migrants and asylum seekers.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 2 p.m. — Dirksen G50

Disabled American Veterans

Officials from DAV will present their priorities for the upcoming year to both committees.



Wednesday, Feb. 27



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

Military construction

Defense Department installations officials will testify before the committee on the effects of the president’s emergency declaration on military construction priorities.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Trump’s foreign policy

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will give her assessment of Trump’s foreign policy strategy at the midway point of his first-term.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — Dirksen G50

American Legion

Officials from the American Legion will present their priorities for the upcoming year to both committees.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

America's global leadership

Outside experts will testify on the role of the United States in world leadership.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 2 p.m. — 1334 Longworth

Future of VA

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify before the committee on budget priorities for fiscal 2020.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Transgender policy

Transgender servicemembers and defense personnel officials will testify before the committee on the military’s policies regarding transgender recruits and troops.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

America's global leadership

Outside experts will testify on the role of the United States in world leadership.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Military family readiness

Service personnel leaders will testify before the committee on military family support programs and policies.



Thursday, Feb. 28



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nuclear posture

Outside experts will testify on the country’s nuclear policy and posture.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — HT-2 Capitol

Women veterans

Outside experts will testify before the committee on services available to women veterans at VA clinics.



