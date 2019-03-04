Tuesday, March 5



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

European and Transportation Command

Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, head of U.S. European Command, and Gen. Stephen Lyons, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify before the committee on challenges to their missions.



Wednesday, March 6



House Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Homeland Security overview

The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security will testify about challenges facing the agency and budget needs for fiscal 2020.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Border Security

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will testify before the committee on border security issues.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

VA health records

VA officials will testify before the committee on progress with the transition to new electronic systems for veterans health records.



House and Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

VFW

Officials from the Veterans of Foreign Wars will testify before the committee on their legislative priorities for 2019.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of former Gen. Jon Abizaid to be ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Matthew Tueller to be ambassador to Iraq.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

PFAS Chemicals

The committee will hear from outside experts on the dangers posed by PFAS chemicals, which have been included in serious water contamination at a host of military bases nationwide.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Nuclear Deterrence

Outside experts will testify on U.S. nuclear deterrence policy and posture.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Yemen

Outside experts will testify on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Military Sexual Assault

Military officials and outside experts will testify on military policies on preventing sexual assault in the ranks.



Thursday, March 7



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Military housing

Service secretaries and the joint chiefs will testify before the committee on concerns about the quality of privatized military housing.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Middle East/Africa Security Challenges

Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, head of U.S. Africa Command, will testify before the committee on security issues in those regions.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

U.S.-Venezuela Relations

State Department officials will testify before the committee on the political situation in Venezuela and the implications for the United States.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — HT-2 Capitol

VA Mental Health

Department mental health and homeless experts will testify before the committee on their needs for the fiscal 2020 budget.



House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Iran

Outside experts will testify before the committee on the status of U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran.



House and Senate Veterans' Affairs — 2 pm — G-50 Dirksen

Veterans organizations

Officials from AMVETS, PVA, VVA, IAVA, WWP and other veterans groups will testify on their legislative priorities for 2019.



