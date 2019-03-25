Tuesday, March 26



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Army budget

Army Secretary Mark Esper and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

North Korea

Outside experts will testify on the status of the United States diplomatic relationship with North Korea.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Western Hemisphere

Outside experts will testify on government corruption in Central and South America.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 418 Russell

VA budget

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense budget

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Small arms transfers

Outside experts will testify on the impact on small arms transfers for U.S. foreign policy.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 1300 Longworth

Pending legislation

Committee members will consider several pieces of pending legislation.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — H-140 Capitol

Reserve components

The chiefs of the National Guard Bureau and service reserve forces will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — 2358-A Rayburn

Coast Guard budget

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Military Installations and BRAC

Service installation officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and the need for a new base closing round.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Navy budget

Naval officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and challenges facing the service.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

U.S.-Europe alliances

Outside experts will testify on the state of U.S. relations with traditional European allies.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

U.S.-Africa alliances

Outside experts will testify on the state of U.S. relations with African partners and opportunities for growth.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Ukraine and Russia

Outside experts will testify on tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and the impact on U.S. national security priorities.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Cybersecurity

Outside experts will testify on how the prepared the U.S. defense industrial base is to deal with growing cyber threats.



House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H-140 Capitol

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S Forces Korea, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Wednesday, March 27



House Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

State Department budget

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

North Korea

Representatives from the United Nations will testify on the effectiveness of sanctions on North Korea.



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 232-A Russell

Navy shipbuilding

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and its effect on future years acquisition plans.



House Budget — 10 a.m. — 210 Cannon

Defense budget

Pentagon Comptroller David Norquist will testify on the fiscal 2020 defense budget proposal.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S Forces Korea, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen

Army budget

Army Secretary Mark Esper and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department budget

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn

VA Budget

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Military space operations

Gen. John Raymond, head of Air Force Space Command, and other service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and changes to their operations.



House Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 2358-C Rayburn

NASA budget

Jim Bridenstine, administrator for NASA, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Reserve components

Officials from the National Guard and reserves will testify on duty status reform proposals.



Thursday, March 28



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Atomic Energy programs

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will testify on his department’s programs which fall under the fiscal 2020 defense budget proposal.



Senate Environment and Public Works — 10 a.m. — 406 Dirksen

PFAS risks

Outside experts will testify on the health risks posed by PFAS chemicals, found near numerous military bases across the country.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Defense science and technology

Michael Griffin, under secretary of defense for research, and service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense nuclear activities

Gen. John Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, and other defense policy officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



