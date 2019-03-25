Four different cabinet secretaries will appear before defense-themed committees on Capitol Hill this week as lawmakers continue their work dissecting President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2020 budget proposal.
The biggest headlines for the defense community will likely come from acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who is scheduled to testify at the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., has already promised intense questioning not only on the budget plan but also the transfer of military construction funds to help pay for Trump’s controversial border wall project.
As Shanahan’s testimony unfolds, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will appear across the Hill at the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee to talk about his priorities for next fiscal year. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will lay out the justifications for his budget to a pair of committees.
On Thursday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry will go before the Senate Armed Services Committee to discuss portions of his budget that intersect with military spending.
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Army budget
Army Secretary Mark Esper and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.
Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
North Korea
Outside experts will testify on the status of the United States diplomatic relationship with North Korea.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Western Hemisphere
Outside experts will testify on government corruption in Central and South America.
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 418 Russell
VA budget
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Defense budget
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn
Small arms transfers
Outside experts will testify on the impact on small arms transfers for U.S. foreign policy.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 1300 Longworth
Pending legislation
Committee members will consider several pieces of pending legislation.
House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — H-140 Capitol
Reserve components
The chiefs of the National Guard Bureau and service reserve forces will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — 2358-A Rayburn
Coast Guard budget
Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn
Military Installations and BRAC
Service installation officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and the need for a new base closing round.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Navy budget
Naval officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and challenges facing the service.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
U.S.-Europe alliances
Outside experts will testify on the state of U.S. relations with traditional European allies.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn
U.S.-Africa alliances
Outside experts will testify on the state of U.S. relations with African partners and opportunities for growth.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Ukraine and Russia
Outside experts will testify on tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and the impact on U.S. national security priorities.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell
Cybersecurity
Outside experts will testify on how the prepared the U.S. defense industrial base is to deal with growing cyber threats.
House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H-140 Capitol
Indo-Pacific Command
Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S Forces Korea, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
Wednesday, March 27
House Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn
State Department budget
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before the committee on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.
House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
North Korea
Representatives from the United Nations will testify on the effectiveness of sanctions on North Korea.
Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 232-A Russell
Navy shipbuilding
Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and its effect on future years acquisition plans.
House Budget — 10 a.m. — 210 Cannon
Defense budget
Pentagon Comptroller David Norquist will testify on the fiscal 2020 defense budget proposal.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Indo-Pacific Command
Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Robert Abrams, head of U.S Forces Korea, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen
House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — 2359 Rayburn
VA Budget
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
Military space operations
Gen. John Raymond, head of Air Force Space Command, and other service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request and changes to their operations.
House Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 2358-C Rayburn
NASA budget
Jim Bridenstine, administrator for NASA, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Armed Services — 4 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Reserve components
Officials from the National Guard and reserves will testify on duty status reform proposals.
Thursday, March 28
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Atomic Energy programs
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will testify on his department’s programs which fall under the fiscal 2020 defense budget proposal.
Senate Environment and Public Works — 10 a.m. — 406 Dirksen
PFAS risks
Outside experts will testify on the health risks posed by PFAS chemicals, found near numerous military bases across the country.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Defense science and technology
Michael Griffin, under secretary of defense for research, and service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Defense nuclear activities
Gen. John Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command, and other defense policy officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
