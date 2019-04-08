Tuesday, April 9



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

U.S. southern border

Frontline administration officials testify on migration at the southern border.



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

TSA/Coast Guard FY20 budget requests

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz and Transportation Security Administration chief David P. Pekoske testify.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 1334 Longworth

Markup

The subcommittee marks up the "Homeless Veteran Families Act" and other legislation.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Special Operations FY20 budget request

Testimony from Mark Mitchell, principal deputy assistant Defense secretary for special operations and low intensity conflict, and Gen. Richard D. Clarke, commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Full Committee Markup

The committee marks up the “Taiwan Reassurance Act”, "Prohibiting Unauthorized Military Action in Venezuela Act” and other proposed legislation.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140

Army FY20 budget request

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies on the in the Army’s budget request.



House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon

Climate Change

Outside experts testify on homeland security impacts of a changing climate.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2008 Rayburn

Member Day

Members of Congress testify on their priorities for the FY20 homeland security appropriations bill.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

FY20 defense authorization

Defense and energy officials testify on priorities for atomic energy defense, nonproliferation, safety and environmental management.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 138 Dirksen

State and Foreign Operations FY20 appropriations

Officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 124 Dirksen

Military Construction/Veterans Affairs FY20 appropriations

Officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Budget — 2:30 p.m. — 608 Dirksen

Defense Department FY20 budget request

Acting deputy defense secretary David L. Norquist testifies.



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 232A Russell

Air Force Modernization

Testimony from William B. Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; Lt. Gen. Mark D. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for operations, and Lt. Gen. Timothy G. Fay, deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements.



Wednesday, April 10



House Appropriations — 9 a.m.— Capitol H-140

Member Day

Members of Congress testify on their priorities for FY20 defense appropriations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

State Department FY20 budget request

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 138 Dirksen

National Guard/Reserve FY20 budget

Service officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget proposal.



Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m.— 232A-Russell

Marine Corps Modernization

Testimony from Navy and Marine Corps acquisitions officials.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m.— 2118 Rayburn

Navy FY20 budget request

Testimony from Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

VA MISSION Act implementation

Officials from the department will testify on the June 6 deadline for the expansion of veterans community care programs.



Thursday, April 11



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 — G50 Dirksen

Space Force

Testimony on the administration’s Space Force proposal from Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, Air Force Secretary Heather A. Wilson, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and United States Strategic Command’s chief, Gen. John E. Hyten.

