Wednesday, May 8



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Domestic terrorism

FBI and Justice Department officials will testify on the threat of domestic terrorists to national security.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

USAID

Mark Green, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Defense budget

Military officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



House Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 1334 Longworth

Pending legislation

The committee will mark up several pending bills.



House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Gulf states

State Department officials will testify on the U.S. relationship with potential allies and adversaries in the Middle East.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Missile defense

Defense officials will testify on the nation’s missile defense systems and the fiscal 2020 defense budget proposal.



House Oversight and Reform — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Veteran and military suicides

VA and DOD officials will testify on efforts to combat suicide.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

China

Outside experts will testify on China’s growing regional influence in Asia and its impact on U.S. national security.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Atomic defense activities

Officials from the National Nuclear Security Administration testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



Thursday, May 9



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 334 Cannon

GI Bill

VA officials will testify on fixes and improvements to the GI Bill benefits program.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

China

Outside experts will testify on China’s growing regional influence in Europe and its impact on U.S. national security.



House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

China/Russia

Outside experts will testify on China’s and Russia’s involvement in the Middle East.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military readiness

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 defense budget request.

