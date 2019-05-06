House appropriators are expected to mark up their draft of the Veterans Affairs and Military Construction budget for fiscal 2020 this week, moving ahead with their plans for next year’s spending despite a lack of clarity on the path ahead.
Last week, the subcommittee in charge of those issues proposed $108 billion in discretionary spending for the measure, a $10 billion increase from last year. But it also included language to bar President Donald Trump from using any of the funds to build his controversial southern border wall, a point of contention between the parties.
Appropriations committee officials will announce their mark-up schedule on Monday.
Elsewhere on the Hill, for the second week in a row lawmakers will hold a hearing on the issue of veteran and military suicide, this time before the House Oversight and Reform. Chamber leaders have promised to address the issue through legislation in coming months.
House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon
Domestic terrorism
FBI and Justice Department officials will testify on the threat of domestic terrorists to national security.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
USAID
Mark Green, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen
Defense budget
Military officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
House Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 1334 Longworth
Pending legislation
The committee will mark up several pending bills.
House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Gulf states
State Department officials will testify on the U.S. relationship with potential allies and adversaries in the Middle East.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Missile defense
Defense officials will testify on the nation’s missile defense systems and the fiscal 2020 defense budget proposal.
House Oversight and Reform — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn
Veteran and military suicides
VA and DOD officials will testify on efforts to combat suicide.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn
China
Outside experts will testify on China’s growing regional influence in Asia and its impact on U.S. national security.
Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell
Atomic defense activities
Officials from the National Nuclear Security Administration testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.
Thursday, May 9
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 334 Cannon
GI Bill
VA officials will testify on fixes and improvements to the GI Bill benefits program.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn
China
Outside experts will testify on China’s growing regional influence in Europe and its impact on U.S. national security.
House Foreign Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
China/Russia
Outside experts will testify on China’s and Russia’s involvement in the Middle East.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Military readiness
Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 defense budget request.
