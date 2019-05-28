ARLINGTON, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to fallen members of the U.S. armed forces Monday, thanking their loved ones in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and acknowledging that for them “every day is Memorial Day.”

Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember dead service members whose remains haven’t been identified and observed a moment of silence. He told Gold Star families he was honored by their presence.

Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery before Memorial Day President Donald Trump will be in Japan on a state visit on Monday.

Dignitaries attending Monday’s ceremony included Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.