Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc has served the U.S. Army for 36 years, he is a two time valor recipient, a father, a grandfather, a husband and a survivor of a bomb blast, numerous fire fights and a helicopter crash.

Now Bolduc, 57, wants to add U.S. senator to his growing list of accomplishments, announcing his run for Senate on Monday to represent his home state of New Hampshire.

Bolduc, who will run as a Republican, held an event in Concord, New Hampshire, on Monday to formally announce his candidacy to oust Democrat Jeanne Shaheen from her Senate seat.

Republicans view this race as one of their best chances to take a Democratic Senate seat in the 2020 election.

Saying on Twitter that he is “anything but a politician,” Bolduc sees a problem in Washington D.C. that he wants to have a hand in rectifying. “I am ticked off by the partisan mindset on display in Washington — a politics-first attitude that is blocking solutions to real-life issues that affect each of us and our families,” Bolduc said in a tweet.

Bolduc’s goal is to refocus the leadership in Washington and give back power to the communities being represented in the nations capital. “My approach to politics is completely focused on the crisis of leadership in Washington D.C." Bolduc said.

This mindset led to Bolduc’s campaign motto: “Service above self. People over politics. Always.” And the goal to bring “servant leadership, personal responsibility and a dedication to our core values” back to Washington.

“Politics in Congress have gone further and further away from this motto; they compromise on principles and don’t get business done for America,” Bolduc said. “When you are in charge of people, you come last. Always," he said.

Over Bolduc’s 36-year career in the U.S. Army, he has served as combined joint special operations component commander in Afghanistan, deputy director for U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and worked for Special Operations Command-Africa (COMSOCAFRICA). He has received five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.

When Bolduc entered the Army, 11 days after he finished high school, he was ready to build on the values he had been taught as a child.

“The Army strengthened what I already knew and what I’d been taught from my family,” Bolduc said. “It taught me to work hard, stay focused and never quit on anything,” he said.

Bolduc’s career in the Army included 10 tours in Afghanistan, and he was among the legendary “horse soldiers” — U.S. special operations forces who invaded Afghanistan on horseback following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Because of Bolduc’s accomplishments, he was dubbed “Captain America” inside his command. “I was always out more, paying attention and trying to take care of my guys,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc hopes that now that his time fighting for his country is over, he can start fighting for the people of New Hampshire.