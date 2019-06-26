President Donald Trump said a conflict would Iran “wouldn’t last very long” because of American military might but also ruled out sending large numbers of ground troops into the region.

“I’m not talking boots on the ground, I’m not talking that we’re going to send a million soldiers,” he said during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday morning. “I’m just saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”

The commander-in-chief also traded insults with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier questioned his mental fitness for the presidency. Trump said that “I don’t think (the Iranians) have smart leadership at all” and said the country “is going down the tubes.”

McConnell open to Iran war authorization vote A vote meant to require Congress to approve military action against Iran is a step closer to reality.

The comments come amid rising tensions between the countries following attacks on several oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz that U.S. administration officials have blamed on Iran, and the downing of an American spy drone that Iranian officials claim was in their air space.

In the Fox Business interview, Trump repeated his previous statements that the United States had planned a significant military response to that attack, but “I didn’t want to kill 150 people when they shot down an unmanned drone … and a lot of people were very happy that I didn’t.”

Members of Congress have cautioned the White House against increasingly pointed rhetoric slipping into armed conflict. Several Democratic proposals circulating Capitol Hill would require congressional approval before any action against the country, but Republican lawmakers have broadly opposed the idea out of fear it could limit Trump’s ability to defend American interests.

Trump has said he hopes to avoid any such military conflict but also that his administration will ensure that Iranian researchers are not able to develop nuclear weapons. Last year, White House officials withdrew from a multi-nation deal with Iran to stop developing nuclear technology, saying that the agreement didn’t go far enough to limit Iranian aggression.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

In recent days, Iranian leadership announced they would pull back parts of that deal, despite numerous European nation’s continued commitment to the terms.

Senate advances bill to push back on Trump’s Saudi arms sales The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced new restrictions on the president’s ability to use emergency authorities to sell arms without congressional approval.

Trump said he is confident that new economic sanctions are putting pressure on Iranian officials to re-evaluate their position.

“The sanctions are very biting,” he said. “When I took over Iran was a terror … They would have taken over the Middle East and they were going to make it very bad, very dead. Had I not been elected president they would have taken over Saudi Arabia, they would have taken over the entire Middle East.”