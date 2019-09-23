Congress enters the final week of September with a looming budget deadline and a host of veterans policy hearings before a two-week fall break starts on Friday.
The Senate is expected to vote on a short-term budget extension later this week that would extend the fiscal 2019 budget until late November, so lawmakers can negotiate the details of a full-year budget. Several conservative lawmakers have voiced concerns about the plan, but without its adoption a partial government shutdown would start next week.
The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on toxic exposure issues on Wednesday, while the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has several oversight hearings on VA medical issues scheduled throughout the week.
Staff from both committees are eyeing a possible legislative package for later this year, to possibly include changes on VA medical and benefits policies.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Syria
Outside experts will testify on instability in Syria.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Syria
Outside experts will testify on instability in Syria.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 418 Russell
Toxic exposures
VA and outside experts will testify on the department’s decision making process in toxic exposure benefits cases.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210
Community Care
VA and outside experts will testify on the department’s new changes to community care programs, and implementation of the Mission Act.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Central America
State Department officials will testify on U.S. policy towards Mexico and South America.
House Transportation — 2 p.m. — 2253 Rayburn
Coast Guard and Port Infrastructure
Coast Guard and other federal officials will testify on U.S. port infrastructure and maritime strategy.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Nuclear Strategy
Navy and Air Force officials will testify on the status of the B61-12 life extension program and the W88 alteration-370 program.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Central America
State Department officials and outside experts will testify on the impact of U.S. foriegn assistance cuts to Central American countries.
Senate Homeland Security — 2:30 p.m. — 342 Dirksen
Domestic Terrorism
Outside experts will testify on recent changes with the threat of domestic terrorism.
House Veterans’ Affairs — 3 p.m. — 303 Cannon
Military Sexual Trauma
The committee’s task force on women veterans will hear from outside experts on military sexual trauma issues.
Thursday, Sept. 26
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210
VA Scheduling
Department officials will testify on implementation of new medical appointment scheduling technology.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
U.S. Pacific strategy
The committee will hold a joint hearing with the House Natural Resources panel to discuss the U.S. strategy in the Pacific.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Nonproliferation Policy
State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 nonproliferation budget proposal.
